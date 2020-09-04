Big Rapids Bowling Alley Prepares to Reopen

The governor’s executive order allowing bowling alleys to reopen statewide was a relief for owners after months of having their doors shut.

Daniel and Breanna Burnett have owned The Gate in Big Rapids for just about two years but haven’t been able to welcome bowlers through their doors since mid-March.

“We’ve been blessed enough to run an ice cream shop through the summer and that’s helped keep us going, but if we weren’t able to open this winter for a bowling alley, and I know other bowling alley feel the same way, it’s just impossible,” said Daniel.

The executive order came with little time to spare for bowling alleys like The Gate. Bowling leagues typically start around this time each year. Those leagues can now return to bowling alleys but must comply with reduced capacity and social distancing.

“It’s a challenge for sure as bowling alley owners. because we have to try and keep the peace with everything too. Even as much as it’s frustrating for us, we understand it’s frustrating for them and we just want to make it work as much as can,” said Breanna.

It’s still not known when bowling alleys might be able to welcome the general public for open bowling, but Daniel and Breanna say this move by the governor is at least a start.

“We’ve had tons and tons of messages on our Facebook page, and personally of people we know who have wanted to come in and bowl, and they want to start booking birthday parties,” said Brenna.

“This will get us open, get the bills paid and then hopefully if we can prove that we’re safe and healthy we can reach out and have the community come through the doors,” said Daniel.