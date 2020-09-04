AC PAW Animal Rescue Creates Physically Distanced “Car Bingo” Fundraiser

Like most animal rescues across the country, AC PAW Animal Rescue in northern Michigan has been hit hard financially during the pandemic. The animal rescue which covers the Grand Traverse region typically spends upwards of $10,000 or more a month on medical care for animals in need.

The nonprofit consists of foster homes for the dogs and cats they care for and is volunteer-based.

Their two biggest fundraisers, ‘Wine for Whiskers’ and their annual AC PAW craft show were both canceled because of the pandemic. Both of the events help to cover the medical costs, food supplies, and other necessary resources for the animals in their foster care program.

That’s why the group has created a new fundraiser that’s both physically and socially distant.

“I don’t have a great name for it yet, other than socially distant car bingo. People will stay in their cars. They’ll be able to buy bingo cards and daubers and that kind of thing, and they stay in the car will have a P-A system, where we will be calling the numbers. You play bingo we’ll have prizes that will amount from things like gift cards to other fun animal pet-related kind of things,” says volunteer for AC PAW, Candie Conat.

The car bingo fundraiser is set to take place, Sunday, September 13th at the Williamsburg Event Center in Grand Traverse County.

