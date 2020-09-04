7 Rochester, NY Officers Suspended Following Death Investigation

Seven police officers in Rochester, New York are suspended in connection to the death of a black man who was arrested.

The arrest happened back in March, but the body cam footage was not released until this week.

Rochester Police were called by a man who said he was concerned about his brother’s mental state and that he may have been on drugs.

When police went to evaluate, they found Daniel Prude naked and yelling.

He originally complied with police and allowed them to handcuff him. When asked if he was Daniel, he said, “yes, sir.”

Minutes later, video shows Prude yelling at the officers and squirming on the pavement.

A spit hood was placed over prude’s head and officers pinned him to the ground for several minutes. Shortly afterward, his body went limp.

Joe Prude, his brother, says, “You hear him? Don’t kill me. That was the sign right there for you all to let up.”

Seven days later, Prude was pronounced brain dead and taken off life support.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint, excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication.”

The police department says there has been an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The release of the video has sparked mainly peaceful protests throughout Rochester.