Whitmer Signs Order Reopening Gyms & Pools Statewide, Allowing Organized Sports

Under a new executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, gyms statewide can reopen at limited capacity and organized sports can resume.

Under the order, gyms and pools statewide can reopen at 25% capacity starting Wednesday with strict safety measures in place. Those protocols include mask use at gyms at all times – including times of exercise, and maintaining six feet of distance between workout stations and individuals participating in classes.

The executive order also lets indoor organized sports to resume.

Spectators for indoor organized sports are limited to the guests of the athletes with each athlete designating up to two guests. For outdoor sports competitions, the organizer of the competitions must either limit the audience to the guests of the participants with each athlete designating up to two guests, or limit total attendance to 100 people or fewer, including all participants like athletes, coaches, and staff.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines on organized sports, recommending against contact sports like football, basketball and soccer. It also associates activities that involve “shouting, singing, or breathing forcefully” with elevated risk for spreading COVID-19.

“As we begin to start organized sports back up again, I urge school districts and athletic associations to do everything in their power to protect players, coaches, and staff. That means carefully following the guidelines released today by DHHS,” said Governor Whitmer. “Going forward, we will continue to work with health experts to assess the risk associated with business sectors that remain closed. For the health and safety of our families and frontline workers, it is crucial that we proceed thoughtfully and incrementally so we can measure the effects of today’s actions before we take additional steps towards re-engagement.”