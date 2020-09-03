Two Cheboygan County Men Accused of Poaching Cow Elk

Two men in Cheboygan County are accused of poaching a cow elk in northern Michigan.

In 2018 the Department of Natural Resources got a tip about an elk shot in the Pigeon River Country.

The investigation led them to Jakob Gagnon and Logan Turbin.

The DNR says Gagnon shot the elk and processed it.

They say Turbin helped him process it, and took some of the illegal meat for himself

Turbin pleaded guilty to a general wildlife crime. His hunting privileges were revoked for a year.

Gagnon left the state after a search warrant at his home. He recently turned himself in and is now charged with hunting elk without a license, as well as having cocaine.