New Unemployment Claims Lower, Economy Still Recovering

Job Market Struggling to Recover

Another 880,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week.

The number is a pandemic-era low, but it suggests that the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild the job market.

The week before last, more than 1 million Americans filed for jobless aid.

In all, the government says 13.3 million people continue to receive traditional jobless benefits.

That’s up from just 1.7 million a year ago.