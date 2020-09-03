New Unemployment Claims Lower, Economy Still Recovering
Job Market Struggling to Recover
Another 880,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week.
The number is a pandemic-era low, but it suggests that the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild the job market.
The week before last, more than 1 million Americans filed for jobless aid.
In all, the government says 13.3 million people continue to receive traditional jobless benefits.
That’s up from just 1.7 million a year ago.