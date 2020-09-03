New Company Plans to Repurpose Existing Pipeline, Add New Propane Source to Northern Michigan

A new company is hoping to add an additional source of propane for people living in Northern Michigan.

Silver Wolf Midstream plans to repurpose an existing, idle pipeline to transport propane n orth.

“It was born out of the need to solve a problem quite frankly,” said CEO Niel Rootare,

“There was a real need to find a solution to make propane distribution easier in the state of Michigan,” Rootare said.

Instead of running south, later this year they plan to repurposed the pipeline to run north. Their goal is to be fully operational by winter 2021.

Rootare says that cuts down the distance trucks have to travel and provides a more stable, reliable propane supply to both the Northern Lower and Upper Peninsulas.

“This is a good opportunity for less trucking distance to take place for the folks in the Upper Peninsula, but it’s a wonderful opportunity for the Traverse City, the northern half of Michigan,” Rootare said. “It is a wonderful solution to distribution and security of supply.”

Environmental group Oil and Water Don’t Mix says this is a major breakthrough, giving an additional source of propane as they push for a Line 5 shut down.

“This could potentially be game changer for the UP and allows the governor to immediately address the threat of Line 5 to the straits,” said spokesperson David Holtz. “I think this issue will be a nonissue completely in terms of deciding the future of Line 5.”

However, Line 5 was not a factor in Silver Wolf Midstream’s decision.

“That really had no bearing on what we were going to do,” Rootare said. “We always looked at this as a repurposing of an existing pipeline regardless of what happens with Line 5. My perspective on this from the beginning was all about Michigan being the recipient of those benefits.”