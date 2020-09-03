Nessel, Benson Respond to President Trump’s Suggestion to Voters to Attempt to Vote Twice

Multiple states are warning a voting suggestion made by President Donald Trump is illegal.

Wednesday during a stop in North Carolina, President Trump said people who vote by mail should also go to the polls to “make sure it counted.”

Voting twice is a felony in most states, including Michigan.

In response to the suggestion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement: “Let me be perfectly clear: voting twice is illegal, no matter who tells you to do it. The president’s idea is a great one for people looking to go to jail.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson added, “Our election system has been stress-tested by three successful elections already this year and in all of them proven that it is absolutely safe and secure. We have protections in place to ensure election officials track and verify every ballot they send and receive and in every instance we ensure that each person gets only one vote.”

To check the status of your absentee or mail-in ballot, click here.