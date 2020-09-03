MTM On The Road: Sip, Shop at Latitude 44

Latitude 44 in Manton is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee and do some shopping.

They have tons of different kinds of coffee with different flavors plus much more on their menu.

They’re really known for their delicious gyros!

When you pull up to Latitude 44, the colorful boutique shops and fun decor draw you in.

In each of their boutiques, they carry unique items from clothing for adults and kids to homemade candles.

Much of what they sell is made by local makers.

One of their shops includes a bike shop that can make your old bike look brand new again!

The Danford family is always looking for ways to impress their guests by adding new things such as extended outdoor seating.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are taking us inside each boutique as they sip their Latitude 44 coffee.