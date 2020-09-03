Michigan State Police Continue Increased Patrols Along M-115

Michigan State Police continue to patrol a section of M-115 to make the highway safer for all drivers.

Throughout this year, troopers are patrolling a section of the highway through Wexford, Osceola and Clare Counties.

From M-37 near Mesick to US 10 near Farwell.

For the month of August, state police reported 589 traffic stops, 369 speeding tickets and 257 verbal warnings.

Troopers are also cracking down on drugs and weapons, making more than a dozen arrests along the stretch last month.

Overall, state police say there’s been a 25% decrease in crashes along the highway this year.

However, there’s been a 3% increase in deadly crashes.

State police began the month of September with a reckless driving citation along the highway.

Tuesday night, Wexford County dispatchers got a call about a white car forcing other drivers off the road near S 25 Road in Selma Township.

A nearby trooper says they found the suspect vehicle moving at high speeds.

They say it whipped around another car going northwest and then cut back into the northwest lane.

MSP says the trooper pulled the driver over and a 21-year-old Lansing man was cited.