Michigan Spent Almost $22 billion in Unemployment Benefits, So Far

A Harvard based nonprofit says Michigan is No. 2 in the country in consumer spending compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Since March, almost $22 billion in jobless benefits have been paid out. All that money went to more than 2 million unemployed Michiganders.

The state says this led to people spending three times more than expected during the pandemic.

They say this helped protect businesses, workers and the school aid fund from the worst-case scenario.