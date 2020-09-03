Michigan Officials Report 685 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 685 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Nine of the deaths announced Thursday were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 104,395 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,519 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 103,710 confirmed cases with 6,509 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) has identified a possible COVID-19 public exposure site in Oceana County.

If you were at the Village Café in Pentwater during the dates and times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Village Café in Pentwater

August 22 from 11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 23 from 4:30 – 8 p.m.

August 29 from 12 – 8 p.m.

August 30 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

August 31 from 12 – 8 p.m.

DHD#10 says anyone who is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

DHD#10 announced the first death from COVID-19 in Newaygo County.

The health department says a man in his 80s died due to COVID-19 on Aug. 26 at Mercy Health Mercy Campus Muskegon.

Another 880,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week.

The number is a pandemic-era low, but it suggests that the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild the job market.

The week before last, more than 1 million Americans filed for jobless aid.

In all, the government says 13.3 million people continue to receive traditional jobless benefits.

That’s up from just 1.7 million a year ago.

A Harvard based nonprofit says Michigan is No. 2 in the country in consumer spending compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Since March, almost $22 billion in jobless benefits have been paid out. All that money went to more than 2 million unemployed Michiganders.

The state says this led to people spending three times more than expected during the pandemic.

They say this helped protect businesses, workers and the school aid fund from the worst-case scenario.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting states that they should prepare for a vaccine by this fall.

It comes as colleges and universities across the country are struggling to control the spread—making the vaccine increasingly more important.

The CDC told all 50 states to prepare for a vaccine as early as October. The agency also announced part of the distribution plan, with health care workers and long-term facility residents among the first to receive the vaccine.

The CDC director says there are still some challenges figuring out the best way to distribute a future vaccine fairly.

But some health officials are skeptical after the FDA said it may consider allowing the vaccine to skip completing the third phase of clinical trials.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “I would not be comfortable with a vaccine unless it was shown in a clinical trial clearly to be safe and effective.”

While Fauci says he feels a vaccine may not be ready for fall, he acknowledges the importance of a vaccine as many college campuses are seeing a spike in cases.

