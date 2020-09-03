Michigan Health Officials Confirm First Case of West Nile Virus in Humans

Michigan has its first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in 2020.

The Department of Health and Human Services say it’s a person from Wayne County.

They also warn Eastern Equine Encephalitis, known as EEE, is being found in more Michigan horses.

Both viruses can cause severe illnesses and in extreme cases death.

The health department recommends wearing long sleeves and pants when going outdoors and use bug spray containing deet on exposed skin.