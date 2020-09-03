Married in the Mitten: Creating a Romantic Atmosphere with Dramatic Drapes

The from the dress and tux to the flowers and the cake, you might think your wedding planning is about to wrap up, but those are just the basics. We talk with the owner or Juniper & Lace Events, Stacy Horn, and owner of Sensational Events, Erika Adams about the bigger picture, and how you can have the perfect backdrop for your special day.

Even though the bride and groom are the main focus, the little touches to the atmosphere can make a big difference. Stacy recommends using simple drapes around your venue to soften the tone. “It’s romantic, it’s pretty and can help complement the other accents in your wedding”.

“You can also match the drape colors to coordinate or compliment with your chair covers and other linens,” Erika mentioned. “I also recommend placing a drape behind the bride and groom. It’s great for photos and frames the newlyweds in beautiful soft tones”.

Click here, or more wedding day decor ideas from Sensational Events.

For help in planning your wedding from Juniper & Lace Events, click here.