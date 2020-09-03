Maple Leaf Farm to Offer Fall Harvest Box

Farms across Northern Michigan are preparing for the fall season.

Some put together special boxes to share their produce with customers, like Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery in Falmouth.

The farm is offering a fall Community Supported Agriculture box for six weeks.

A CSA box helps farmers know how much they need to plant for those in the community.

Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery owner Jeanne Suggate did a summer CSA box, and enjoyed sharing her goods with customers.

“People love what they get, they’re excited about what they get,” Suggate said. “It’s fun to see the different dishes that they make, or they get something new they’ve never had before so they figure out how to make something with it.”

A full share for four or more people is $300. It contains two bags of vegetables, cheese every week, a bouquet of flowers, baked goods, and honey once within the six weeks.

A half share for two to three people is $180. It contains one bag of vegetables, cheese every other week, a bouquet of flowers, baked goods, and honey once within the six weeks.

The fall CSA box will start being offered the week of August 31. You can arrange a pick up in Houghton Lake, McBain, Cadillac, or Lake City.