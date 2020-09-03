Manistee Friendship Society Hosts Suicide Awareness Contest

September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and the Manistee Friendship Society wants to help break the stigma of suicide through a creative contest.

The Friendship Society is asking for artwork, songs, poems, anything about recovery and suicide awareness.

This is the second year the Friendship Society has hosted this event, and they said they hope this contest is a way to let people know of the resources and support they have in the community.

“It’s OK to reach out, it’s OK to talk about it; that you’re not alone,” said Manistee Friendship Society Executive Director Cassandra Kamaloski. “We’re hoping that some of these projects and just getting people talking about it and doing things for it can really open that up in our community.”

Submissions are due Sept. 16, and judging will take place on Sept. 18.

First place will win a fishing trip for two from Our Reel Heroes Charters, second place will receive a airplane tour for two from the Manistee County Blacker Airport, and third place will win a horse back ride for two from Fjern Fields. You can find out more information on the contest here.