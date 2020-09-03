Houghton Lake to Hold Fourth of July Fireworks Show

The Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce is putting on their Fourth of July fireworks show this weekend.

The chamber decided to postpone the show to Labor Day Weekend to better plan for social distancing.

In the past, the show was launched near the airport in Houghton Lake; where people would gather to enjoy the show.

This year, the show will be held on Houghton Lake.

Jay Jacobs, executive director of the Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce says this allows for people to spread out around the lake.

“The fact that it’s this weekend and we didn’t let it stop us. We had to postpone it, but we didn’t let it stop us. We’re still going to honor our country; we’re still going to honor our labor force,” says Jacobs.

The show will start around dusk on Saturday.