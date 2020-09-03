Houghton Lake Nonprofit Could Be Fined for Large Amount of Can Donations on Property

The Houghton Lake Rusty Nuts Car Club usually host a car show every year to raise money for the Special Olympics, but this year because of the pandemic, they decided to host a can/bottle drive.

“We thought maybe a couple thousand dollars type of thing, but we get more and more donations every day,” says Heather Montie a volunteer for the Houghton Lake Rusty Nuts Car Club.

So far, Montie says they’ve returned nearly $7,000 worth of donations:

“With how many cans we have and that we keep getting, we don’t have the capacity to take back the cans at the store.”

And still have an estimated $15,000 dollars to go.

Director of Area 4 Special Olympics Michael Eva says, “This might be the largest fundraiser they’ve done for us, they’ve always given us somewhere in the vicinity of $9,000 and $10,000; they’re one of the biggest we have.”

Hundreds of bags sit on Heather’s parent’s property waiting to be returned.

“I will fill up a vehicle, two or three times, my husband will fill up his vehicle and go after work,” says Shannon Montie. “It just doesn’t look like we do anything.”

Now, Roscommon Township says they need to be removed by September 28th or else they’ll be fined.

Robert Christian, Roscommon Township zoning administrator, says “[The cans] bring in animals, rodents, insects; that’s our biggest concern of the potential environmental impact.”

To return $15,000 worth of cans by September 28th, it would take 600 trips to the store with the 25 dollars a day limit.

“I’m certainly willing to work with them to come up with a time frame that works for mutually for the both of us,” says Christian. “I don’t want to issue a citation or anything like that, I’m definitely sympathetic to their cause. I’d rather work with them to get this resolved instead.”

Now Heather’s hoping for more volunteers to help them return cans or someone to donate a storage unit.

If you would like to help, contact Heather or Shannon Montie at the Rusty Nuts Car Club Facebook Page here: