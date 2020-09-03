Hook & Hunting: DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline

Two Cheboygan County men were arrested for poaching a cow elk.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that was thanks to an anonymous tip to their Report All Poaching Hotline.

Logan Turbin pleaded guilty to a general wildlife crime and had his hunting privileges revoked for a year.

The DNR says Jakob Gagnon shot the elk and brought it back to his home with Turbin’s help.

Conservation officers say Gagnon fled the state after they searched his home and recently turned himself in.

He faces charges of taking an elk without a license, possessing stolen property and cocaine.

The DNR says they are still investigating five elk poached in three incidents late last year.

They say right now they do not believe Gagnon and Turbin are connected to those incidents.

The DNR encourages anyone with any tips or information on poaching to call their Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.