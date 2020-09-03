Gov. Whitmer Signs New Order Extending State of Emergency

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order extending the state of emergency until October 1.

The state of emergency should not be confused with the stay-at-home order that was lifted in June.

State of emergencies allow the governor to issue orders that place restrictions like mask wearing or limiting capacities at restaurants.

“Last week, Michigan surpassed 100,000 cases and families continue to lose loved ones to COVID-19. With over 6,500 deaths, the virus continues to threaten the lives of Michiganders every day. By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives,” said Governor Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer says the order will allow the state to continue taking action to protect Michigan families and workers.

To view the executive order, click here.