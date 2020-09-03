Federal Relief Discussion Continues in Gladwin, Midland Counties

We continue our coverage on devastating flooding in Midland and Gladwin Counties.

Cleanup continues months after flood waters rushed through communities in both counties, and leaders say they still need plenty more help.

Congressman John Moolenaar was in the area Thursday meeting with some of those leaders along with members from the Small Businesses Administration.

The focus of the meeting was how to bring as many federal relief dollars to the area as possible.

That relief can’t come fast enough for those who lost homes and businesses to the floods.

“We’re working very hard, it is a long term process and when you consider the historic flooding, there are a number of things that need to be done in an emergency basis, now we’re in the recovery process and we have the USDA as well as the SBA and FEMA all boots on the ground in the midst of a pandemic,” said Moolenaar.

“It’s a hard situation to be in to look around and like watch your home be demolished, you know what I mean, to watch your floors get ripped up and all of stuff get thrown out, and to watch your kids’ stuff end up in truck beds and trailers being hauled away to a landfill,” said Stacy Summers who lost her home and business.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is now September 30th.