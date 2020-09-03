Fed. Court Upholds Testing Requirements for Agricultural, Food Processing Workers

In this update, a federal court upheld Michigan’s coronavirus testing requirements for agricultural and food processing workers.

The plan requires certain employers with more than 20 workers onsite at a time to follow COVID-19 testing protocols.

A class-action lawsuit was filed last month in an attempt to stop it.

A federal appeals court ruled 3-0 to allow the testing requirements.

The governor’s office says this decision will “save lives and protect the food supply.”