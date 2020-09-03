Fall Color Change

Hey Northern Michigan, it’s not hard to believe Fall is just around the corner! The trees are showing a little color but green is still dominating the countryside.

But, you know changes are coming and soon the trees will be bright with red, orange, yellows, and browns.

So the question is when will we see color around here?

You might think the answer is simple, but it’s not. Color change depends on a lot of things. First, sunshine is a major factor. The long days of summer sun keep the leaves green as the tree makes chlorophyll. However, as the days get shorter, trees stop making chlorophyll and the leaves start changing. This is when things get interesting for Northern Michigan. The more sunshine we get in September delays the change. But if there is a big drop in temps and lots of clouds, then things change quickly. AND we can’t forget the amount of rainfall, if we are in a drought, or there was a notable dry period during the summer, plan on a quicker change.

A good example is last year. The color change started off as expected but a warm and sunny spell slowed things down by about 2 weeks. This means predicting the timing of the color change is not an easy task.

Since higher elevations are colder than the lakeshores, the change can be even more noticeable. Inland spots can be past peak while lakeside areas are still 50% changed. This is why the Tunnel of Trees, in Emmet County near the lakeshore, is one of the spots that generally doesn’t change until late October. The warmth of Lake Michigan keeps the trees greener a little longer than those inland.

Friends ask me when’s the best time to tour Northern Lower Michigan, I generally say, mid-late October. The reason is, there’s almost always good/great color somewhere in the area. Higher elevations are at peak or past peak (as well as the U.P.) and lower elevations are 50% changed or approaching peak. I recommend those coming up early to check out the U.P. and higher elevations of the L.P. There are many areas to go see color in Northern Michigan. Heading north on I-75 is a good start, with waves of orange and red around every bend. Traveling South along US-131, you’ll find incredible color from Petoskey to Kalkaska along the hills to the East. The key is finding multiple elevation changes to see color near and far.