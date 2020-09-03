Facebook: No New Political Ads Week Before Election
Facebook said it would block new political ads in the final week before the November election to reduce misinformation and interference.
The social media giant also said it would strengthen measures against posts that try to convince people not to vote.
It will also label misinformation about the election and voting.
But Facebook will continue to allow politicians to run lies in ads through Election Day.
Founder Mark Zuckerberg has not hinted at any plans to change that policy.