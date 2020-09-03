Deadline for Mid-Michigan Residents Affected by Flooding to Apply for FEMA Funding Extended

Mid-Michigan leaders met Thursday morning in Midland County as a crucial relief deadline approaches.

Congressman John Moolenaar met with leaders from the Small Business Administration, as well as Gladwin and Midland counties, as they work to help those impacted by devastating floods after dam failures in May.

The meeting was centered on businesses that still face a long road ahead.

The deadline to apply for FEMA relief has now been extended to September 30.

It was originally September 8.

The congressman says the money available through FEMA is critical to helping this area recover.

He says while there are a lot of people here helping, he would like to see some things move faster.

“We’re working very hard, it is a long-term process and when you consider the historic flooding, there are a number of things that need to be done in an emergency basis. We’re in the recovery process and we have the USDA as well as the SBA and FEMA, all boots on the ground in the midst of a pandemic,” said Moolenaar.