Cruising Around Cadillac: Blind Student in Wexford County Receives Adaptive Bike through Community Support

Earlier this spring we introduced you to a young man named Wesley Gibson out of Cadillac. He is a 14-year-old who was born blind and has several rare brain disorders. His family applied for the Great Bike Giveaway— a chance for the family to win or raise funds through community support to get an adaptive bike/stroller for their growing teen.

Having a child with special needs requires deep pockets. Things to make their life easier, medications, etc. can be pricey. Their community recognized this and stepped up to help. Janet Gibson, Wesley’s mother says, “They all started donating money — once one person started donating money everyone started donating money and they earned it for us!”

They received the bike late May and have been enjoying it ever since. Going on bike rides and long walks— this has given them the opportunity to get out and explore. “Without this, we weren’t going places and weren’t going many places to get physical activity,” explains Janet.

The year 2020 has been hard for many people and a year of negativity. However, the Gibsons feel grateful for the things 2020 has brought into their life.

Chive Charities is a non-profit organization helping people with special needs afford adaptive equipment and necessities. Since we last saw Wesley, he now has his very own Accent 1000 — a device that he can use to help form sentences and communicate with his family and friends. Janet says, “He tells us what he wants to eat, tells us when he wants to take a nap, tells us when he needs to go potty— his vocabulary is endless with it!”

If you would like to follow along with Wesley and his journey, click here.