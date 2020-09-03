CMU Urges Students to Practice COVID-19 Precautions Over Labor Day Weekend

Central Michigan University is urging students to take precautions over the Labor Day weekend to prevent spreading the Coronavirus.

CMU President Bob Davies and CMU Student Body President Katie Prebelich sent a letter to students ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

It asks them to take steps like staying home or limiting travel over the Labor Day weekend, and avoiding parties and gatherings.

“Most students do know that we have to make some sacrifices in order to keep ourselves and our friends and our community safe, and so I think that’s one of the things that’s been so cool about being back on campus is seeing that I would say 95 percent of our student body is doing exactly what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Prebelich.

The Central Michigan District Health Department encouraged students to follow these recommendations and monitor for symptoms if they visit families.

“If a student is currently under home isolation or quarantine, we ask that they continue to follow the guidelines provided to them by the local health department, their provider and Central Michigan University,” said Melissa DeRoche, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the Department.

The university hopes taking these steps keeps coronavirus cases from climbing any higher within the campus community.

“We are all in this together, and making a few sacrifices now in hopes that we might be able to return to a more normal semester in the future is worth it,” said Prebelich.

A message echoed by students on campus.

“I want to stay on campus, I’d like to be here the whole semester, I definitely learn better in person, I have a huge hope that towards the end of the semester we might be able to open up to more face to face classes,” said CMU Sophomore Rebecca Florida.