CDC says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Come as Early as October

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting states that they should prepare for a vaccine by this fall.

It comes as colleges and universities across the country are struggling to control the spread—making the vaccine increasingly more important.

The CDC told all 50 states to prepare for a vaccine as early as October. The agency also announced part of the distribution plan, with health care workers and long-term facility residents among the first to receive the vaccine.

The CDC director says there are still some challenges figuring out the best way to distribute a future vaccine fairly. But some health officials are skeptical, like infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I would not be comfortable with a vaccine unless it was shown in a clinical trial clearly to be safe and effective,” Fauci said.

This comes as head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says they may consider allowing a COVID-19 vaccine to be put on the market before finishing all phases of clinical trials.

While Fauci says he feels a vaccine may not be ready for fall, he acknowledges the importance of a vaccine as many college campuses are seeing a spike in cases.