Carol’s Ribbons: Ovarian Cancer Awareness Tradition Lives on in Fife Lake After Founder’s Passing

A September tradition lives on in Fife Lake a year after the passing of its founder.

Carol Saylor fought to spread awareness of ovarian cancer by hanging teal ribbons and passing out flyers in Fife Lake during September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

She spearheaded the effort until she passed from the disease late last August.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year. It just seems like yesterday,” said her sister Cindy Saylor. “She would love it to know that they’re keeping up the tradition that she started.”

Thursday, her friends, family and neighbors painted the town teal to spread the word about the disease and honor her memory.

“That was her deal you know she did it every year. She’d come over to my house and we’d cut banners for hours get them all ready to go,” said Cindy Saylor. “She was a trooper through the whole thing. She was a trooper. She did not give up for one second.”

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance helped hang dozens of the ribbons on every light pole. Each one alerts people about the signs and symptoms of what Carol called a silent killer.

Debra Frick from the alliance knew Carol from a cancer support group. Frick is one of the lucky ones who survived the cancer. She says abdominal pain prompted her to see a doctor initially. After her diagnosis, she sought multiple opinions and options to recover. Even after her course of treatment, she opted for “maintenance chemo” to make sure she’d be okay.

She’s been cancer-free for 12 years.

“The five-year survival rate is only 25%,” said Frick. “People have to be their own advocate if you have symptoms of the disease, or you think you do, you need to pursue it and talk to your doctor.”

Unlike breast cancer or cervical cancer, there’s no single test for ovarian cancer. Plus, symptoms can sometimes be subtle or seem innocuous.

Mayo Clinic references the following symptoms:

Abdominal bloating or swelling

Quickly feeling full when eating

Weight loss

Discomfort in the pelvis area

Changes in bowel habits, such as constipation

A frequent need to urinate

9&10 News interviewed Carol herself in 2018. She had this to say about her mission to educate others:

“This is a silent killer. You don’t know you have it until it’s too late. There are signs, and sometimes they relate to something else, but if you don’t get them checked out you could get it.”

To donate to the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance go to https://www.mioca.org/donate