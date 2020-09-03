Biden Heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin

Two days after President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife will make their way there today.

Biden’s visit comes on the heels of the president’s visit earlier this week which drew some criticism from local leaders.

The president met with local leaders and law enforcement.

Biden’s agenda looks similar, but with an added stop to meet with Jacob Blake and his family—something the president did not do during his visit.

Biden said Wednesday the officer who shot Blake should be charged and that he’s hoping to help the community heal.