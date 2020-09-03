Author Spotlight: Emita Brady Hill

She’s not a Michigan Native, but still calls it her home away from home, Emita Brady Hill has grown up spending her summers in Traverse City. As a historian, author, and lover of ethnic cuisines, Emita’s love for the Great Lakes State grew even more and ultimately led to the creation of her book – Northern Harvest: Twenty Michigan Women in Food and Farming.

“This book goes back so far,” Emita stated during an interview with Michelle Dunaway. “It starts with my mom coming here in the early 1900s to how other women, like my mother, were culinary pioneers and put Northern Michigan on the map for food, drink, and farming”.

Northern Harvest: Twenty Michigan Women in Food and Farming features historical moments in Emita’s life relating back to food, including the interviews, stories, and recipes of local female cooks, bakers, chefs, and farmers.

The book also contains information about the “first-ever cheesemaker in the Leelanau area” and other amazing groundbreaking moments in Northern Michigan’s culinary history.

