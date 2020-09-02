Wisconsin Man Arrested for Dealing Drugs in UP, 1 Other Faces Drug Charges

An Upper Peninsula drug teams says a Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday for dealing drugs in Michigan.

The Wisconsin man was being investigated for dealing in crystal meth and fentanyl, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team.

After two months of investigation, UPSET detectives arrested him in Marquette on Tuesday, along with one other man from Marquette County.

Both face drug-related charges.

UPSET says the Wisconsin man had more than 60 grams of suspected crystal meth and fentanyl and resisted arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing, detectives are not releasing names at this time.