Two Teens Arrested for Vandalizing Buildings, Stealing from Liquor Store in Isabella Co.

State police say they caught two teenagers after reports of vandalism and theft in Isabella County.

Monday, troopers say they began investigating vulgar graffiti at an apartment complex in Union Township.

They believe a nearby liquor store was also broken into by those responsible for the graffiti.

Troopers recovered about $3,500 worth of merchandise from the liquor store at a home.

They arrested an 18-year-old from Mount Pleasant and a 14-year-old from Maple Rapids.

The 18-year-old was taken to jail and the 14-year-old was handed over to their parents.

Both will appear in court at a later date.