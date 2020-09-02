Two Men Arrested for Having Heroin in Grand Traverse County

State police arrested two men for heroin in Grand Traverse County.

Dustin Summers of Traverse City and David Joynt of Bellaire are both charged with having heroin.

Summers is also charged with running a drug house.

On Sunday night, troopers went to arrest Summers on a warrant.

They found a vehicle matching the description of the one Summers would be in, but when the driver saw police they took off.

When troopers stopped the vehicle they found Joynt.

Another trooper found Summers walking nearby.

Summers says he was in the vehicle but hopped out when he saw police.

Trooper say they found heroin in Summers’ pocket and a loaded syringe in the vehicle.