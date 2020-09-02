Two Lake Men Arrested in Clare Co. Shooting Investigation
Two men are in jail after a shooting investigation in Clare County.
Connor McFalls is charged with shooting a gun from a car and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.
Justin Baker is charged with aiding and abetting, running from police, and possession of meth as a repeat offender.
Friday night, dispatchers got a call about shots fired in Surrey Township.
Deputies found an SUV matching a description, but it took off.
The vehicle was found Saturday and McFalls and Baker were arrested.
Both men were charged Tuesday.