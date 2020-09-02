Two Lake Men Arrested in Clare Co. Shooting Investigation

Two men are in jail after a shooting investigation in Clare County.

Connor McFalls is charged with shooting a gun from a car and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Justin Baker is charged with aiding and abetting, running from police, and possession of meth as a repeat offender.

Friday night, dispatchers got a call about shots fired in Surrey Township.

Deputies found an SUV matching a description, but it took off.

The vehicle was found Saturday and McFalls and Baker were arrested.

Both men were charged Tuesday.