Suicide Prevention: HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan

“Suicide is a national health epidemic,” and a local community organization is making a ‘call to action’ to help prevent this heartbreaking disease.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and all month long HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan is hosting a series of events to spread the word about suicide, how to prevent it – and provide support for those who survived and those who are grieving.

Here’s how you can help spread the message of HOPE and suicide prevention:

September 1 – 30: A Movement to Inspire Action 2020

Choose an activity to do in a safe, special place and remember those you have lost, lift up those who are still fighting, and honor those who have found the strength to stay — including yourself. Post your photos and share your stories on their Facebook Page and/or using hashtag #hopelivesinnomi. Click here to register for the event.

September 10: World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 A physically distanced yet socially connected event at the Open Space in Traverse City; Starting at 6:30 pm, bring and hold signs with messages of hope and support; stay for the candle-lit moment of silence and remembrance at 8:30 pm. Please bring a candle. Limited to 100 attendees due to COVID-19 regulations. Click here to register for the event.

September 26: Zechariah’s Stop Suicide Highway of Hope Clean Up Help beautify the 2-mile Adopt-a-Highway Zechariah Marsh STOP SUICIDE memorial along M-72 from 8:00 am-11:00 am. Please meet at the Kalkaska Park & Ride to pick up vests and bags. Click here to register for the event.



Registration is required. All of the events are free – but they ask that participants donate to one of their partnering local nonprofits:

HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan is a “LOCAL group that inspires HOPE and action. 100% of all donations are made directly to local nonprofits, and will stay 100% LOCAL”.

Click here to register for the events through FaceBook, or here through EventBrite.

For more information about HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan, click here.

For those who are in need of immediate help and HOPE, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or click here for more information.