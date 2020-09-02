Sen. Ed Markey Snags Big Primary Win in Massachusetts

Sen. Ed Markey has won one of the most highly-contested primaries against Rep. Joe Kennedy the third…

Ending a long-running winning streak in Massachusetts for the Kennedy family.

The primary challenge marks the first time a member of the Kennedy family has lost a state-level political race in Massachusetts.

Markey, a longtime U.S. lawmaker worked heavily on climate change and improving technology.

Markey’s campaign got help by big endorsements from progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Kennedy conceded Tuesday night, saying he fully endorses Markey.