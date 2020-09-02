Reedsburg Dam Renovations Completed; DNR Will Slowly Raise Water Levels

Over the last five years, the Reedsburg Dam in Missaukee County has been undergoing renovations.

An evaluation in 2016 led the DNR to start putting together a plan to repair the dam.

Now, those renovations are complete.

The DNR said they focused on changing out support beams, maintenance walkways, and stairways.

They are also updating the parking lot and adding fencing to keep those visiting the dam safe.

They say that even though the construction took longer than expected, it will save them thousands of dollars and work in the future.

Wildlife Biologist for the Michigan Dept. Of Natural Resources Wildlife Division, Keith Fisher says, “It’ll reduce the amount of maintenance that we have to conduct on the dam. With all the new rip wrap and gravel down, we won’t have to be replacing spots that may have eroded.”

Their next step is to start refilling the water levels behind the dam, but say it could take time.