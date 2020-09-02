Pres. Trump Pledges Millions to Help Kenosha Police, Businesses

President Trump is now vowing to provide millions of dollars in aid to Kenosha police and to rebuild businesses destroyed during protests.

The president visited the city after days of unrest following the controversial police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He spent most of Tuesday’s visit surveying the damage and talking with law enforcement.

The president said he would pledge nearly $50 million to support the city and state of Wisconsin.

“I’m also providing nearly $4 million dollars to support the small businesses that I talked about today that got burned up, burned down,” the president added. “And we’re going to be providing over $42 million to support public safety statewide.”

On top of that federal funding, Wisconsin’s governor announced a $1 million no-interest fund for businesses impacted by the protests.

But while President Trump toured the city, tension boiled over with protesters from both sides clashing.

Jacob Blake’s family and friends spoke Tuesday slamming the president’s decision to visit.

Blake family friend Tanya McClean said, “It is the same reason he visited Portland. He is here to sow chaos and fear.”

And Jacob Blake’s family attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, said “Jacob Blake should have been the primary purpose and the primary focus. That is what is causing this country to be in an uproar.”

President did not meet with Jacob Blake or his family.