Oscoda High Teen on Bicycle Hit, Killed at Tawas City Crosswalk

A teenager from Oscoda High School died at a crosswalk in Tawas City on Monday.

The Michigan State Police says it happened at the intersection of US-23 and Tawas Beach around 3:30 p.m.

The 16-year old was riding a bicycle across when the driver of a pickup truck turned right at the intersection, hitting the teen.

Troopers say the 16-year-old died at the scene. The crash is still being investigated and eyewitnesses are urged to contact Trooper Walsh or Trooper Henderson at the West Branch Post 989-345-0956.