Officers Report Spike in Guns, Ammo Seized at Michigan Ports of Entry

The U.S. Border Patrol says officers have seized more guns and ammo at Michigan’s borders since the start of essential travel restrictions.

From March 21 to August 21, Detroit customs officers found 81 guns and more than 4,000 rounds of ammo.

The office says in all of last year they seized just 62 guns.

The Detroit office covers the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and other ports of entry in Detroit and Port Huron.

