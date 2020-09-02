MTM On The Road: House and Harbor Has Passion for Candle-Making, Helping the Community

When it comes to handcrafting candles, House and Harbor in Ludington uses only the best ingredients.

Their soy candles are made with essential oils and are always phthalate-free.

Even the wicks used in House and Harbor candles are free of zinc and lead.

House and Harbor not only has a strong passion for making eco-friendly candles, but they also strive to help out the community.

Right now, for every candle sold, $1 will be donated to HumaniTea.

They’re a charity who work towards the fight against human trafficking.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are making some candles and showing us all the ingredients used to make them.