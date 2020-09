MSP: Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Deadly Montcalm County Crash

Police believe alcohol played a role in a deadly crash in Montcalm County.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, state police were called out to Briggs Road near Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township.

They say the driver lost control, veered off the road and rolled.

Police say the driver, a 27-year-old man from Trufant, died at the scene.

Troopers believe alcohol played a role in the crash.