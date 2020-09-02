Michigan Officials Report 524 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 524 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 103,710 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,509 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 103,186 confirmed cases with 6,495 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

A possible COVID-19 exposure site has been identified in Mackinac County.

The LMAS District Health Department says if you were at Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace during the date and time listed below, you should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Driftwood Motel Restaurant & Sports Bar, St. Ignace

August 31 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Contact the health department at 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562-4832 if you have any questions.

At one time, New York City was the U.S. coronavirus epicenter. It took a huge financial toll on the city; since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has lost $9 billion in tax revenue.

Now nearly seven months after the first case reported on American soil, the city says they are considering cutting hundreds of paramedics and EMTs, something many in the city fear could be dangerous during a second wave.

NYC EMT Sheena Williams says, “If you think about it, New York is on our backs…You call 911, who shows up first? EMTs do.”

And NYC paramedic Megan Pfeiffer says, “We were everybody’s heroes and now it’s kind of forgotten about, tossed to the side. We’re nothing.”

EMTs are the lowest-paid first responders in New York. Their salaries cap out at less than half of what a firefighter could make in the city.

Schools in Europe are beginning to reopen just like here in the U.S., but they may now be fighting a massive second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Right now, Spain is the hardest hit country, adding 57,000 cases in just the past week.

That even outpaces the U.S.

The French government is now looking into another lockdown as cases rise there, too.

But while Europe is seeing a surge, Wuhan, China-where the first cases of the virus turned up-have not seen a case in several weeks.

Tuesday was the first day back to school for Wuhan students.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.