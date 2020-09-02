Michelle Cooks: Artichoke & Red Pepper Melt

Michelle Dunaway, Zach Razminas,

Michelle Dunaway is making our hearts melt with her latest cooking concoction. See how she turns artichokes and red peppers into a deliciously different sandwich melt in this edition of MichelleWw Artichoke Melt Sandwich Cooks. 

Artichoke & Red Pepper Melt by Pinch of Yum
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
  • 2 slices whole-wheat bread, crust on the outside
  • 6 tbs. hummus
  • 6 roasted red peppers
  • 1/2 cup artichokes, drained and chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh spinach, chopped
  • 4 tbs. mozzarella cheese

Directions

  1. Divide toppings between the two bread slices in this order: hummus, red pepper, spinach, artichokes, and cheese.
  2. Broil at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  3. Sprinkle with cayenne and serve with a drizzle of olive oil.
