Michelle Cooks: Artichoke & Red Pepper Melt
Michelle Dunaway is making our hearts melt with her latest cooking concoction. See how she turns artichokes and red peppers into a deliciously different sandwich melt in this edition of Michelle Cooks.
Artichoke & Red Pepper Melt by Pinch of Yum
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
- 2 slices whole-wheat bread, crust on the outside
- 6 tbs. hummus
- 6 roasted red peppers
- 1/2 cup artichokes, drained and chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh spinach, chopped
- 4 tbs. mozzarella cheese
Directions
- Divide toppings between the two bread slices in this order: hummus, red pepper, spinach, artichokes, and cheese.
- Broil at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Sprinkle with cayenne and serve with a drizzle of olive oil.