Leelanau Wine Trail Celebrates Harvest Days Through September

Celebrating the area’s wine and enjoying the season is what Harvest Days along the Leelanau Wine Trail is all about. The Harvest Days celebration replaces the Harvest Stampede with a brand new month-long event that gives people the chance to physically distance while appreciating what the Leelanau wineries have to offer.

The new format with Harvest Days goes through September 30th and enables people to become a wine club member for the month. It also enables people to feel safe while taking part.

“We’ve got a large outdoor space here, with plenty of seating plenty of social distance and everything takes place outside and what that does for us is one it creates an environment where individual guests can be limited to their party and limits touchpoints for our staff as well,” says the president of the Leelanau Wine Trail and manager of Shady Lane Cellars, Rick DeBlasio.

DeBlasio says now is the perfect time to get outside as we head into the fall season and appreciate what the Leelanau wineries have to offer.

“Really get on those tickets, come out here, embrace it. The season now is perfect because we don’t really have that intense heat,” says DeBlasio.

Tickets are $35 for the month-long Harvest Days celebration and for more information on buying tickets and participating wineries click here.