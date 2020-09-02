Lake City Woman Killed, Man in Critical Condition Following Midland Co. Plane Crash

A Lake City man is in critical condition after a plane crash that also killed his wife.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was called out to a Midland County farm field near North Sturgeon Road and East Shaffer Road in Mills Township.

Deputies say the initial investigation shows the pilot was flying northwest when the plane started having engine troubles.

When coming in for an emergency landing, the sheriff says the single-engine plane hit a large mound of dirt in the field and crashed.

William Granger of Lake City was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His wife, Dorothy, died at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration has now taken over the crash investigation.