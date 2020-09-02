Home Builders Association of Michigan Says State Can Do More for Affordable Housing

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer announced a partnership with Huntington for a five year lending and investment program.

The state says this will improve financial opportunities for communities hurt by COVID-19.

It increases access to loans for small an minority owned businesses.

The plan also expands lending programs for low and moderate income home buyers.

The Home Builders Association of Michigan is reporting that the number of housing permit applications is rising in Michigan compared to last year.

They say the rise comes from families wanting to move to new communities but communities don’t have enough affordable housing.

Home Builder Association of Michigan Executive Vice President for Governmental Relations, Lee Schwartz says, “We should be building about 25,000 new homes a year just to keep up with the population needs and we’re no where near close to that right now.”

It’s pushing home ownership out of the hands of many.

Schwartz says, “We really see the missing middle here in Michigan and that has been an ongoing problem. There are a lot of reasons for that to have happened, but it’s something that’s very critical to Michigan’s success.”

The new state partnership with Huntington makes affordable housing a main focus, and the HBA thinks it should be.

“We fully believe that if a community wants to grow, housing has got to be a part of that plan,” Schwartz said.

The association says the state could do even more to lower housing costs like eliminating costly regulations.

“We have a construction code here in the state of Michigan that adds potentially $10,000 every three years to the cost of a new home. We’re looking at a construction code in 2021 that could add as much as $25,000 to the cost of a new home,” said Schwartz.

The HBA of Michigan says they are now working with organizations like Habitat for Humanity to bring new recommendations to Governor Whitmer.