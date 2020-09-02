Gypsy Vodka Donates Hand Sanitizer to Petoskey Area Schools In Need

A Northern Michigan distillery is working to make sure Petoskey area schools have the hand sanitizer they need to be back in the classroom.

Earlier this year, Gypsy Vodka in Petoskey began making hand sanitizer for healthcare workers.

They have continued making it and now are donating some to Petoskey area schools in need.

They say it is a way to thank the community that is so supportive of them.

“We figured this was a good opportunity to make it easier on the schools,” said co-owner Michael Kolkmeyer.

“If you’re watching this and your school is need, please don’t hesitate to reach out we do have a lot left right now,” said co-owner Michael Kazanowski.

Hand sanitizer is available while supplies ask. You can contact them via Facebook, by clicking here.