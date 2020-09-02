Grand Traverse Co. Leadership Refuses to Hear Questions About Recently Released Jail Assessment

Grand Traverse County leadership shut down conversations with the sheriff before the board of commissioners meeting even got started Wednesday morning.

Two commissioners wanted to ask the sheriff about a new report that assessed the health services at the jail, but the board chairman didn’t allow them to ask any questions or hear any answers from Sheriff Tom Bensley.

The virtual meeting got contentious when Commissioner Gordie LaPointe said the topic of discussion was a bait and switch from what was on the agenda.

Two commissioners brought up the recent arraignment of former jail administrator Todd Ritter, who prosecutors say had sexual relationships with former inmates.

But LaPointe said he thought the discussion was going to be about the budget, and he was upset that he didn’t know which questions were going to be asked.

Two commissioners pointed out that the county has shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars to address health concerns at the jail, including inmate suicides.

The county just got a third party report on the medical conditions at the jail and two commissioners wanted to ask the sheriff about accountability moving forward as they prepare to make next year’s budget.

“We are not asking the sheriff or county commission to comment on Ritter’s – we’re not looking to litigate Ritter’s case. That is not our job, that’s now the court’s, the attorney general’s,” explained Commissioner Betsy Coffia. “We felt duty-bound to ask the sheriff to come in, talk to commissioners, to address these concerns about systemic gaps.”

LaPointe said, “This isn’t about the budget as I was led to believe on the agenda item, this is about a complete discussion on the Captain Ritter situation. In my mind, this is nothing but two months before the election, a well-rehearsed plan by two commissioners.”

You can read the full assessment of the jail here: Grand Traverse County Jail Report